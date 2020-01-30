DENVER, Colo. — It is with great sadness that the family of Irvin Lee Torske announces his passing on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at the age of 70. Irvin will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 46 years, Yong Hui, and his children, Leean and Jode. Irvin will also be fondly remembered by his brother James E. Torske, sister-in-law Kelly Torske, sister Karen Stanton, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother Bert Torske.
Irvin was born Dec. 31, 1949 in Hardin, Montana to James S. and Irma Torske. He graduated from Hardin High School in 1969 and served in the United States Army. He attended college in Bozeman and Missoula and would later earn a degree in Power Plant Operation from Bismarck State College. Irvin worked for the Bureau of Reclamation for 28 years and retired in 2018. He also spent many years working on the family farm with his brother and nephew.
Irvin was known for is his great sense of humor, willingness to lend a hand, and his ability to fix or build most anything. He dearly enjoyed prairie dog hunting with his nephew and brother. His was quite the history buff and would bore friends with details of times gone by. He also spent as much time as possible fishing, hunting, gardening, and being with family and friends.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held this summer at a date to be determined.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.