Isabel Ann Chism Frederick was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, cousin, coworker, and friend. Isabel was fiercely independent, tough as nails, a superb seamstress, and an expert gardener. Most of all, she was the best mom and grandmother any of us could have hoped to have.

Isabel was born May 15, 1947, in Denver and grew up in Miles City and Terry, the only child of Ina MacLeod Chism. Isabel attended West High School and Billings Business College. She was especially proud of her Scottish Highland heritage, performing and teaching Scottish dancing in her youth. She had visited the family home in Scotland and was planning another visit.

Isabel found joy and purpose in her work. She continued to work full-time, even while going through cancer treatment, right up until her death. Isabel spent forty-one years in the hospitality industry, traveling extensively and creating friendships across North America as an invaluable member of the Kampgrounds of America team. She loved serving the franchisees that she worked with and was excited for every new day.