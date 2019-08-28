Born in Fromberg on Dec. 7, 1924, the daughter of Gaetano and Anna Ruberto Monaco, immigrants from Italy, Isabell Monaco died on Aug. 26, 2019, at Laurel Health and Rehab Center. She was raised in Joliet from a very early age, graduating from Joliet High School in 1942.
While in high school, she was a star basketball player. Her love of the game made her an alumni supporter through her entire life.
After high school, she attended Billings Business College. Isabell worked for various Billings firms as a secretary. Her last firm was Equitable Life Assurance, from which she retired in 1982.
Isabell was dedicated to her Catholic faith, very active in her parish and the Joliet community. She loved honoring people. Whether it be a birthday, anniversary, graduation, wedding or school activity, you could find Isy there.
Isabell was a longtime and founding member of the Garden Club and president of the Senior Citizens (XYZers) for 20 years. In her younger days, her back yard was a veggie garden, which she loved tending to.
With her ready smile and generous spirit, Isabell will hold a special place with many.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Sam, John, Michael and Burdest Monaco; sisters Baby Nancy, Mary McKenley and Nancy Arp; nephews Sam Arp, Robert, James, Dana and Dan Monaco. She is survived by Patricia Monaco of Oakland, California, LaDuska Adriance of McLean, Virginia, Annette Krantz of Lake Tapps, Washington, Richard Monaco of Phoenix, Arizona, Judy Monaco of Laurel and Paula Seliski of Forsyth.
Cremation has taken place. Memorial Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Joliet. Her urn will be placed at the foot of her mother Anna Monaco’s grave.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Catholic Church or Joliet Community Center.
Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
