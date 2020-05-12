Iva Grace Kolterman

On, Saturday, May 9, 2020, Grace I. Kolterman, 93, left her family and friends for an eternal life.
She was born June 10, 1926, in a small farmhouse 12 miles southwest of Hot Springs, S.D., to Gladys Barbara (Tillotson) and Charles Louis Halls. She was the fifth of six children born into the family. She attended a small country school through the 8th grade and graduated with honors from Hot Springs High School, Hot Springs, S.D,. in 1944.
Grace married Robert ‘Bob' John Kolterman, on Feb. 9, 1946, in Rapid City, S.D. Soon after they moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana, where Bob was attending college and she worked at a pharmacy/drugstore until their first son, Keith was born. After Bob's graduation, Bob went to work for the Bureau of Reclamation, and they moved throughout South Dakota and Wyoming, where their second son, James, was born. They moved on to Utah where their daughter, Susan, was born. Grace took care of the family, as they traveled on to Arizona, where the Glen Canyon Dam was built along with the town of Page. From there the family moved to Othello, Washington, to help construct the East High Canal. Grace worked as a city librarian there. They went to Boise, Iaho, then on to Billings, where they retired.
Grace took great pride in gardening and manicuring her lawn. She loved cooking and baking birthday cakes for her family. She volunteered many years with her husband, Bob, teaching the AARP ‘55 Alive' driving class for ‘senior citizens'. It got to be quite a joke in our family, as they were teaching drivers younger than themselves, how to drive safely! Grace was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Billings, where she volunteered as the church secretary for many years. She was a jokester, always playing jokes on someone or buying gag gifts for family and friends to see their reactions when they were opened at birthdays or holidays. Her infectious laughter will be missed greatly!
Grace is survived by her sons, Keith (Rebecca) Kolterman, Odessa, Washington; Jim (Laura) Kolterman, Billings; and a daughter, Sue Lopez (Osama AlMalki), Bahrain. Her grandchildren, Jody Kolterman (Franc Ruiz), Renton, Washington; Kory (Whitney) Kolterman, Cheney, Washington; Scott (Laura) Kolterman, Tacoma, Washington; Mark (Debbie) Kolterman, Spokane, Washington; Paul Kolterman, Crockett, California; Pete (Alex) Kolterman, Tacoma, Washington; Justin Smith, Billings; Matt Smith (Jasmine Peel), Billings. She is survived by a special sister-in-law, Gladys Halls and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She had 10 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert ‘Bob' Kolterman; parents, Gladys and Charles Halls; and her sisters and brothers, Barbara Miller, Charles ‘Bus' Halls, Kenneth Halls, Fern Lorenz, and Raymond ‘Blaine' Halls.
Arrangements handled by Smith Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Private interment will be held at Mountview Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to Alzheimer's Association 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601
