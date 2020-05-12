Iva Grace Kolterman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On, Saturday, May 9, 2020, Grace I. Kolterman, 93, left her family and friends for an eternal life.

She was born June 10, 1926, in a small farmhouse 12 miles southwest of Hot Springs, S.D., to Gladys Barbara (Tillotson) and Charles Louis Halls. She was the fifth of six children born into the family. She attended a small country school through the 8th grade and graduated with honors from Hot Springs High School, Hot Springs, S.D,. in 1944.

Grace married Robert ‘Bob' John Kolterman, on Feb. 9, 1946, in Rapid City, S.D. Soon after they moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana, where Bob was attending college and she worked at a pharmacy/drugstore until their first son, Keith was born. After Bob's graduation, Bob went to work for the Bureau of Reclamation, and they moved throughout South Dakota and Wyoming, where their second son, James, was born. They moved on to Utah where their daughter, Susan, was born. Grace took care of the family, as they traveled on to Arizona, where the Glen Canyon Dam was built along with the town of Page. From there the family moved to Othello, Washington, to help construct the East High Canal. Grace worked as a city librarian there. They went to Boise, Iaho, then on to Billings, where they retired.