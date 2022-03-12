Iva Loretta (Hotchkiss) Thom passed away on March 7, 2022, at age of 91. She was born Nov. 19, 1930, in Red Lodge a daughter of the late Eva May (Parker) Hotchkiss and Lyman Luther Lafayette Hotchkiss. After completing her schooling Iva worked at Newman's store in Red Lodge where she met her future husband. On Jan. 1, 1947, she married Charles (Chick) N. Thom and they were married 63 years upon his death in June 2010. In 1947, they moved to Billings while Chick was attending Rocky Mountain College and upon his completion, they moved to Laurel in 1953 after building their lifetime home on Second Avenue.

Iva was an active member of the Laurel Methodist Church for over 69 years. Iva interests included gardening, crocheting, knitting. She was member of the Red Hats and was a Yellowstone County Election Judge for many years. Iva always enjoyed the Beartooth Mountains and traveling the switchbacks each spring. Iva enjoyed her flower garden which was always impressive to her neighbors and family. Her happiest moments were spent with family and especially with her grandchildren. Mom's quiet strength and faith was steadfast to the end.

Among her survivors are daughters, Jeannie Thom (Laurel), Patsy Lindberg (Great Falls), Chari Thom (Rob) Roundup; a son, Charles Thom (Denver); seven grandchildren, Denise (James) Long, Brenda (Lance) Daniel. Jon Braunstadter, Kimberly (Brent) Mullins, Jessica (Xander) Lewis, Elizabeth (Mike) White, Becca (Dan) Witt and 12 great-grandchildren, Levi Long, Madison and Zane Daniel, William and Devon Lahr, Kyleigh Lindberg (Rylan), Heaven and Alyssa Mullins, Kingsley and Karter Lewis, Everett & Amelia Witt and one great-great granddaughter Kennidi Neiszner. Brother James Hotchkiss (Laurel) and sister Marsha Hotchkiss (Billings) Numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by both parents Eva and Lafe Hotchkiss, Husband Charles (Chick) N. Thom, sisters Emma (Red) Murray, Mimi Alice Kellames, Betty (Dick) Vradenburg and brothers Howard Hotchkiss, Kenneth (Betty) Hotchkiss, Raymond (Elsie) Hotchkiss and John L. Hotchkiss.

Services to be held on March 16, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Laurel Methodist Church. Interment at the Laurel Cemetery.

The family wishes to say a special thank you to Paula and Michelle and the hospice staff of the RiverStone Health, Home Care and Hospice.

Memorials can be made to the Laurel Community Hope.