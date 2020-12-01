Iver John Hjelvik

Faith was important. He was active in the Nye Community Church from its inception. He was a founding member of the Nye Fire Department and in the American Legion for 62 years.

John (and Donna) always lent a hand to neighbors and family. He helped Mikol with the corn business after he ‘retired.' He climbed on a tractor and packed the sileage pit at the Gates' farm, 2 months before his death.

He loved new vehicles—teasing that his wife wanted to upgrade, cuz she was ‘high maintenance.' He had a quick wit and a beautiful smile. One friend said, ‘He had the kindest blue eyes in the universe.' If only he could wink, John said, he'd have a lot more fun. Could that be a thing? He was a big tease and made people blush with just a look.

John was often found playing cards. Pinochle, pitch, cribbage... He said he'd rather be lucky than good. He was both.

A good friend and neighbor, an awesome husband, father, grandfather, brother, Uncle Johnny...if he was involved, it was a blessing. He was generous and loyal. The biggest heart ever—no wonder it wore out. Those who knew him will be sad (even those who met him via obituary) but him and Jesus, they go way back.