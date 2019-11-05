Mark passed away on Oct. 23 at the age of 98 in Billings. He was born June 15, 1921 in Vermilion Grove, Illinois, to parents Freda and Milton Hadley. Mark was the eldest of six children, siblings being Clarabel, Robert, David, Ruth, and Phillip. Robert and Phillip died in infancy. Mark’s father was a Quaker (Society of Friends) minister and the family moved frequently. Mark attended Olney Friends School in Barnesville, OH, then Herzl Jr. College in Chicago, IL and Earlham College in Richmond, IN. At Earlham he met Marjorie Brown, who lived in the same dorm as his sister Clarabel. They married June 1, 1945 and enjoyed more than 74 years of marriage.
His family gathered together to celebrate his life. Mark is survived by his wife Margie, his younger sister Clarabel, his children, Carle (Therall) of Billings MT, Jan (Lile) of Seattle WA and Neal (ELee) of Roseburg OR, one granddaughter, two great granddaughters, eight step-grandchildren, 13 step-great grandchildren and five step-great-great grandchild.
No formal service is planned. To view full obituary or leave condolences for the family, please visit; www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/family/hadley
