Jack Allan Eaton

Jack Allan Eaton passed away on Dec. 14 at the age of 76 in Billings, Montana.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 West Wicks Lane, at noon on Jan. 21 with military honors. A light lunch will follow.

For full obituary visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.

