Jack Bakker

Born to Abe Bakker and Elizbeth Stratsma. Predeceased by his parents, brothers Pete and Bill, sister Hilda Wallace, his sons Mike and Jeff, his granddaughter Cori Allred. Survived by his daughters Dorothy Bakker, Shirley Maurice (Mike), sisters Marie and Betty, three grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren. No service per his request.