Jack Bergum, age 88, of Winifred passed May 29, 2020, in Billings.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will take place at a later date.

We are eternally grateful for the compassionate care he received at RiverStone Hospice. Full obituary at: www.creelfuneralhome.com/obituaryack-Bergum

