Jack Craig

He was born to James and Edith (Pryor) Craig in Great Falls. He was raised in Lewistown. Jack was the fourth of ten children. His parents both died and at that time Aunt Sarah Miner stepped in and finished raising the children. Jack continued school to the 8th grade and then went to work for local ranchers to help support his brothers and sisters.

Jack joined the Army in 1950. After serving three years, he returned to Lewistown where he went to work for JR Bowser. This is where he met the love of his life, Glenna Mae Potterf and married her. Jack and Glenna made their home around the Lewistown area. They had three children. Jack worked as a heavy equipment operator for many years and retired with Fergus County as the Road Maintainer in the Winifred area. After retirement, he went to work for MK Weeden until he was 72 years old. He then spent his days caring for his wife until she passed away.