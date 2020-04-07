Jack Craig, born Oct. 26, 1928, passed away March 30, 2020 at the Missouri River Center in Great Falls, Montana.
He was born to James and Edith (Pryor) Craig in Great Falls. He was raised in Lewistown. Jack was the fourth of ten children. His parents both died and at that time Aunt Sarah Miner stepped in and finished raising the children. Jack continued school to the 8th grade and then went to work for local ranchers to help support his brothers and sisters.
Jack joined the Army in 1950. After serving three years, he returned to Lewistown where he went to work for JR Bowser. This is where he met the love of his life, Glenna Mae Potterf and married her. Jack and Glenna made their home around the Lewistown area. They had three children. Jack worked as a heavy equipment operator for many years and retired with Fergus County as the Road Maintainer in the Winifred area. After retirement, he went to work for MK Weeden until he was 72 years old. He then spent his days caring for his wife until she passed away.
Jack is survived by his daughter, Joanna Geary; daughter-in-law, Carri Craig; son, Larry ‘Snort' Craig; brother-in-law, Lawrence Torstenbo; sister-in-law, Beverly & Mel Taurman; grandchildren and great grandchildren: Connie Sciuchetti (Scott, Shane & Samantha), Keith & Brittany Geary (Layton & Hailey), Christy & Brian Logan (Curtis), James ‘Slim' Craig (Attison & Aliyah), Jacob & Tamsen Craig, Jessica Goodhart (Brodie & Indy), Tosha & Greg Grammond (Tihana & Ledgar), Cody & Stephanie Craig (Zachery, Cayden & Mykalea), MaryJo Dunbar (Marnee Jo); along with many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; son, Ronnie; son-in-law, Curt Geary; siblings, Harvey, John, Colleen, Tommy, Martha, Leonard, Billy, Chuck and Waneta; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Torstenbo and Irene & Bob McNees.
Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations are requested to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
