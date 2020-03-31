Jack Craig
Jack Craig, 91, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Missouri River Center in Great Falls. Services are pending and will be announced along with an obituary. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Jack's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jack Craig as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

