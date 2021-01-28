Jack David Johnson

Jack David Johnson, 90, of Billings passed away at Highgate Senior Living on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 of natural causes.

Dad was born on Nov. 7, 1930 in Fargo, North Dakota. His parents were William Raymond Johnson and Muriel Elva (Cuthbertson) Johnson. They raised Jack and his sister, Merlys JB Larson, on the Johnson Homestead near the small towns of Erie and Ayr, North Dakota. After graduating from Mayville High School, dad continued his education at Mayville State Teacher's College. He earned his BS in education but more importantly, he met the love of his life, Vera Penas. They were married on June 2, 1950. Dad often remarked, ‘We graduated from college in the morning, and got married that afternoon!' Dad completed his Masters of Science in Education from Eastern Montana College in 1962.

He retired from teaching after 35 years, 30 of which were in Billings at Lincoln Junior High and Lewis and Clark. He was a member of the Mayflower Congregational church and served his community in a variety of professional associations. Of all the recognition dad received for his community service, he was most proud of his 1972 ‘Montana Teacher of the Year' award. His sister describes him as a ‘life-long activist'.