Jack Hasty, 95, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, in Kalispell, MT.
Jack is survived by his wife Beverly and their children: Shawnna, Sue, Margo, Daniel, and Bob.
A graveside service will be held in Billings MT, on Tuesday, March 14, at 10 a.m.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Billings.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.