Jack was born in Livingston, MT on July 13, 1927, to Jack and Katheryn Hasty. His father owned and operated a service station in Livingston. Jack worked for his father after school and during the busy summer months, helping to serve customers and learning to run a successful business. This is where Jack first fell in love with entrepreneurship.

After high school, Jack attended the University of Montana and received his degree in Business Management. After college he served his Country by joining the Navy. His first job after the Navy was at a service station in Gardiner, Montana. He remained there for 13 years, eventually becoming a partner. During this time Jack became a husband and a father. One of our favorite stories from this time; that exemplified his work ethic and customer first mantra, was when Jack worked all night pumping gas for the families fleeing Yellowstone National Park after the big earthquake in '59.

In 1969, Jack moved to Richland, Montana and took a job with the Farmers Union Co-op as a Manager. Three years later, he took a leap of faith and bought his first service station, Hasty Tire, in Rudyard. In 1974 he acquired Havre Tire, he then partnered with Chuck Patrick to purchase BLM Tire and start Tire-Rama, where he proudly served as President until he retired in 1991.

After Jack's retirement, he and Beverly became adventurers and Snowbirds. Living at both Leisure World in Mesa, Arizona and in Billings, Montana. He was always enjoying life to the fullest and serving his community. Not one to slow down, Jack became the President of his community association and served with the Lions organization. In 2016 Jack and Beverly moved to northwest Montana, living in Bigfork permanently to be closer to family. Jack remained in the Flathead Valley for the rest of his life.

Jack and his Dad enjoyed fly fishing together after a long day's work at their secret fishing spot not far from the service station. Jack also enjoyed many years of skiing, camping, boating, snowmobiling, golf and of course, hiking. He took up running in middle age, and his knees never forgave him. Jack was married four times and had five children. Susie, the oldest, was born to Jack and Sally. Jack and Angie had three children, Dan, Margo and Bob. Shawnna, the youngest, was born to Jack and Dorothy. After Dorothy's death, Jack married Beverly and they spent the next 34 lovely years together, until his passing. Jack embraced Beverly's children, Michelle, Robert, Paula and Tommy, as if they were his own. He was also blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Jack went home to Jesus, with loved ones by his side, on March 8, 2023. Jack was loved by everyone. He is remembered by many for his friendship, his patience, his mentorship, and his love of life. Jack is greatly missed and will remain in our hearts forever.

There will be a Celebration Of Life at the Hilands Golf Club in Billings, Montana on Tuesday, August 8, at 3 p.m.