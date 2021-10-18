Jack Jay Wipplinger passed away on Oct. 14, 2021. He was born in cabin outside of Saint Ignitius, MT on Nov. 20, 1933, son of Lillian Graham Wipplinger of Bowler Flats, MT and Jack Wipplinger of Moiese, MT.

Jack is survived by wife, Beth; son, Jack (Becky) Wipplinger of Red Lodge; grandchildren, Skyler, Lat, and Lene; daughter, Kathy Bierma of Dallas Texas; grandchildren, Lindsay and Chase; daughter-in-law, Alice Ann Wipplinger of North Platte, NE; grandchildren, Jed and Nikki; brother, Earl Black of Belfry; sister, Sheila DuBois of Florida; and nine great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Tom, who he constantly missed; and 10 siblings.

A memorial service will be held on Nov. 20, 2021, 11 a.m. at Smith-Olcott Funeral Chapel in Red Lodge, with a Celebration of Life at the Elks afterward. In lieu of flowers friends may make contributions to Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) or the VA, which treated him so well.