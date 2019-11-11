Jack K. Engleman passed away on Nov. 8, 2019, in Billings. Jack was born on July 31, 1927, to Edwin A. and Lulu Engleman.
Jack attended elementary school in Hamilton and Craig, Colorado, graduating from Craig High School in 1945. He enlisted in the Navy that same year. In December of 1984, Jack married Gay A. Livingston and, together, they shared a love for the Lord, their family and friends.
Jack spent many years on the road as a salesman and retired in 1990. He then worked part-time at several jobs while enjoying his free-time activities of golf, skiing, working out at the gym, reading and following his favorite golfers and sports teams. He especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Jack is survived by his son, Steve (wife Sherry) Engleman of Littleton, Colorado; grandson Justin Jack Engleman of Denver; sister Edith McLean of Craig, Colorado; in-law Linda Weidler of Billings; and many nieces and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gay; father Edwin; mother Lulu; brothers Gerald and Boots; as well as sisters Ruth, Avis and Ardith.
You have free articles remaining.
There will be a memorial service at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Faith Evangelical Church, 3145 Sweetwater Drive.
Memorials may be made to St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation or Faith Evangelical Church.
Jack has requested a private family burial service.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.