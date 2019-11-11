{{featured_button_text}}

Jack K. Engleman passed away on Nov. 8, 2019, in Billings. Jack was born on July 31, 1927, to Edwin A. and Lulu Engleman.

Jack attended elementary school in Hamilton and Craig, Colorado, graduating from Craig High School in 1945. He enlisted in the Navy that same year. In Dec. of 1984, Jack married Gay A. Livingston, and together they shared a love for the Lord, their family and friends.

Jack spent many years on the road as a salesman and retired in 1990. He then worked part-time at several jobs while enjoying his free-time activities of golf, skiing, working out at the gym, reading and following his favorite golfers and sports teams. He especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Jack is survived by his son, Steve (wife Sherry) Engleman of Littleton, Colorado; grandson Justin Jack Engleman of Denver; sister Edith McLean of Craig, Colorado; in-law Linda Weidler of Billings; and many nieces and nephews.

Jack was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gay; father Edwin; mother Lulu; brothers Gerald and Boots; as well as sisters Ruth, Avis and Ardith.

There will be a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Faith Evangelical Church, 3145 Sweetwater Drive.

Memorials may be made to St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation or Faith Evangelical Church.

Jack has requested a private family burial service.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.

