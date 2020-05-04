× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jack L. Loose, 78, of Billings died Saturday April 24, 2020, at home with his wife and favorite dog (Tuffy) by his side. He was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to Dan and Leora Loose. He was the only boy with one older sister and two younger sisters. He graduated from Billings Senior High and was very proud of his pole-vaulting efforts.

On Sept. 2, 1961, he married Ann Moos-Loose. The first few years he worked various jobs before settling into construction. From that, he worked at Eagle Cliff Manor as maintenance director. He retired from there at 63 and worked for the Billings Parks for a few years. When he was younger, he enjoyed playing fast pitch softball and always loved hunting and fishing with his buddies and family.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and his younger sister Dee.

He is survived by his wife Ann; son Stacy of Bennington, Nebraska; Gina (Gene) of Huntley Gwen (Bill) of Cromwell, Connecticut; and Kenny of Billings. His three much loved grandchildren Tricia (Mike, Lauren), Cody (Kali), and Tara (Jared). Finally, his two precious great grandchildren Mikey and Rylee Ann.

Jack has been cremated according to his wishes and he wanted his ashes scattered at his favorite place, elk camp in the Little Belt Mountains. No date has been set for that at this time.

To plant a tree in memory of Jack Loose as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.