Jack Louie Barisich

Jack L. Barisich, 92, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 24 at Valle Vista Manor in Lewistown, Montana.

Jack was born to Joseph and Mary (Loncaric) Barisich on October 18, 1929 in Mecaha, Montana, where he joined his two siblings, Mary and Tony.

The family moved to Winnett after their homestead was sold to make way for the Fort Peck Dam.

Jack went through the Winnett School System, graduating in 1949. He attended MSU for one year before entering the United States Army. He served as a military police officer in Korea until his discharge in 1953. When he came home he worked for Kullberg Drilling out of Cut Bank, Montana on drilling rigs in many of the small towns between Cut Bank and Glasgow. While on one of his visits home to Winnett, he met Marylee Worley Sims who had been staying with the Poultons, then on June 2, 1956 they were wed. They had five children, Dann, Kimberly, Jacqueline, Jason and Justin. When he left the oil fields, they moved back to Winnett and he worked for several farmers and ranchers until he got a job with the State Highway Department in 1971 and becoming foreman. He retired from the State Highway in 1992, after that to keep himself busy and out of Marylee's hair he did various odd jobs. In 2005 he started as a relief driver for Gene and Marcia Stewart delivering mail north of Winnett two days a week, in 2009 he took the route over until retiring from there in 2020.

He served on the Winnett Town Council, Fergus County Co-op, Mid-Rivers nominating committee, American Legion and probably more but not sure.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marylee of 44 years, daughter Jacqueline (Jackie), a brother, Tony, a sister, Mary and his parents Joseph and Mary.

He is survived by his children, Dann (Carol) Sims, Kimberly (Leo) Tarplee, Jason (Eric) Barisich and Justin (Sue) Barisich.

Grandchildren, Keith Sims, Kelsey Phipps, Korbey Sparling, Kelley Jo Sims, Timothy Tarplee, Logan Bentley and six great grandchildren.

Nephews, Dennis, John and Russell McKnire and one Niece, Arlene Kordick.

Jack's Family would like to give a special Thanks to all the caring staff that provided such wonderful care during his stay at Valle Vista Manor in Lewistown.

Jack was a tough ole bird fighting and surviving three different types of cancer, numerous surgeries and the loss of many family and friends. He loved to dance and drink a beer (or two) with friends, an avid supporter and attendee of Winnett School Sports and his grandchildren's sporting events. This was a man who met no stranger and had a smile and twinkle in his eye for everyone. He will be missed by many and not soon forgotten.

Visitation services will be held on Friday the 29 of July from 3 until 6 p.m. and funeral services will be on Saturday, the 30 of July at 11 a.m. both held at Cloyd Funeral Home in Lewistown with military honors held directly after funeral service at the Lewistown City Cemetery.

A Luncheon will be provided by the Winnett Senior Citizen Center in the basement of the Winnett courthouse at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice in Jack's name. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com