Jack O. Patton

Jack grew up on a ranch homesteaded by his parents near Silver City, New Mexico. In about 1944 he was drafted into the US. Army and served as an infantryman in the European theatre. Shortly after he arrived in Europe, his unit was captured by the Germans and he spent the remainder of the war in a German labor camp about 50 miles southeast of Dresden, Germany. At the end of World War II he traveled across Europe to France to meet the boat home.

After returning home from the war, Jack graduated from New Mexico State Teacher's College with a degree in Industrial Arts Education. On May 14, 1949 he married Dolores Mitschke. During this time, Jack worked in Hurley, New Mexico, at the Kennecott Copper Company's assay laboratory for the Santa Rita Copper Mine. He and Dolores lived in Arenas Valley, New Mexico. In 1954 Jack accepted a teaching position in Williams, Arizona. While in Williams, Jack earned a Master of Arts degree in Industrial Arts from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. The Patton family moved to Barstow, California in 1958 where Jack taught high school industrial arts classes until spring 1972. In fall 1972 the Pattons moved to Helena, Montana, where Jack took a job teaching woodshop at Helena High School. Jack retired from teaching in 1985 and in 1994 he and Dolores moved to Seeley Lake, Montana. While in Seeley Lake, Jack and Dolores were active members of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Annual visits to the cabin on Frontier Drive to see Granny and Grandpa were focal points for the Patton and Horvath families and these trips cemented the Seeley Lake Cabin into the souls of the kids and grandkids. Dolores died in 1999 and Jack lived at Seeley Lake until 2006, when he moved to Billings to live with his son Leonard. In 2015 Jack's health deteriorated to the point that home care was not feasible and he moved to the Ponderosa and finally the Parkview care centers.