Jack Rehberg

Throughout his life, Jack was an active member of the Freemasons where he served as Master for Ashlar Lodge #29, Grand Master of Montana (1980-1981), and Member of the Scottish Rite Supreme Council for 28 years, achieving the rank of 33rd degree. He was especially proud of his time spent as an Advisor to the Billings Chapter of DeMolay where, leading by example, he helped young boys develop into successful men by quietly instilling in them the ethics of hard work, accountability, and self-confidence.

Jack's love of politics led him to the halls of the State Legislature, where he served in the Montana House of Representatives from 1963 to 1967 and in the State Senate from 1969 to 1971. He followed politics his entire life and was a staunch conservative, often giving his 'liberal' friends a bad time.

After the Milky Way closed in 1971, Jack changed his focus and became Executive Director of both the Montana Petroleum Association and the Rocky Mountain Oil and Gas Association of Montana. When the opportunity came for a new learning experience in the field of banking, he accepted the challenge of serving as Vice President of Security Federal Savings and Loan before moving on to President, where he oversaw the bank's expansion to 23 locations across Montana and guided the change from a savings and loan to a bank.