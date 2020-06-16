Jack Schaeffer Els
0 entries

Jack Schaeffer Els

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jack Schaeffer Els

Jack Schaeffer Els passed away on Sunday June 14, 2020, after reaching the age of 85 years old. After months of failing health, he died peacefully at his home in Billings, Montana, with his beloved wife, Dolores (Dee) and children, Kyle and Kristi, by his side.

Jack was born on June 17, 1934, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Arthur and Alberta Els. After graduating from high school, Jack joined the Army where he served for two years. Jack then attended the University of Nebraska.

In 1957, he married the love of his life, Dolores Scheitel. They lived together inseparable for over 63 years.

Jack worked for State Farm Insurance for 40 years. Jack's career took his family throughout Nebraska and North Dakota. Upon retirement, Jack and Dee moved to Sun City in Georgetown, Texas, where Jack enjoyed golfing, riding his Harley and social activities with friends. While in Texas, Jack continued to be an avid Nebraska Cornhusker Fan. Jack wore his red shirt and hat on game day and supported his team through good times and bad.

Jack is survived by his loving wife, Dee Els, of Billings; children, Kyle Els (Tammy) of Anderson, South Carolina, and Kristi Fischer (Mike) of Billings; 4 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. Jack was proud of his family and loved them with all his heart. He is loved and will be missed by many, including his faithful four-legged walking companion, Amber!

Private family services will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be shared online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. John's United, Billings, MT.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News