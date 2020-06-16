Jack Schaeffer Els passed away on Sunday June 14, 2020, after reaching the age of 85 years old. After months of failing health, he died peacefully at his home in Billings, Montana, with his beloved wife, Dolores (Dee) and children, Kyle and Kristi, by his side.
Jack was born on June 17, 1934, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Arthur and Alberta Els. After graduating from high school, Jack joined the Army where he served for two years. Jack then attended the University of Nebraska.
In 1957, he married the love of his life, Dolores Scheitel. They lived together inseparable for over 63 years.
Jack worked for State Farm Insurance for 40 years. Jack's career took his family throughout Nebraska and North Dakota. Upon retirement, Jack and Dee moved to Sun City in Georgetown, Texas, where Jack enjoyed golfing, riding his Harley and social activities with friends. While in Texas, Jack continued to be an avid Nebraska Cornhusker Fan. Jack wore his red shirt and hat on game day and supported his team through good times and bad.
Jack is survived by his loving wife, Dee Els, of Billings; children, Kyle Els (Tammy) of Anderson, South Carolina, and Kristi Fischer (Mike) of Billings; 4 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. Jack was proud of his family and loved them with all his heart. He is loved and will be missed by many, including his faithful four-legged walking companion, Amber!
Private family services will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be shared online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. John's United, Billings, MT.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.