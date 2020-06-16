× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jack Schaeffer Els passed away on Sunday June 14, 2020, after reaching the age of 85 years old. After months of failing health, he died peacefully at his home in Billings, Montana, with his beloved wife, Dolores (Dee) and children, Kyle and Kristi, by his side.

Jack was born on June 17, 1934, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Arthur and Alberta Els. After graduating from high school, Jack joined the Army where he served for two years. Jack then attended the University of Nebraska.

In 1957, he married the love of his life, Dolores Scheitel. They lived together inseparable for over 63 years.

Jack worked for State Farm Insurance for 40 years. Jack's career took his family throughout Nebraska and North Dakota. Upon retirement, Jack and Dee moved to Sun City in Georgetown, Texas, where Jack enjoyed golfing, riding his Harley and social activities with friends. While in Texas, Jack continued to be an avid Nebraska Cornhusker Fan. Jack wore his red shirt and hat on game day and supported his team through good times and bad.