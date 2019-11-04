{{featured_button_text}}

Jack William McKee, Jr. passed away at home on Nov. 3, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Friends and family will remember Jack for his quick laugh, his generous spirit, and his kindness toward those he loved.

Born in 1946 to Jack and Margaret McKee, Jack spent most of his life in Billings. He attended Broadwater Elementary school, Billings Senior High School and the University of Montana, where he graduated with a master’s degree in history. Jack was a natural entrepreneur from a young age, and owned several small businesses in Billings, and throughout Montana, over the course of his career.

Jack knew how to enjoy life, and was an avid traveler, reader, and cook. He loved being outdoors and the backpack trips he used to take with the Everson’s. Some of his fondest memories were taking Mark and Brett camping and fishing in Colorado, and weekend trips to Silvergate and Cooke City with Jessica. Until the end of his life, Jack took pains to care for the people who loved him. He was a loyal husband and a devoted son, father, brother, and friend to the people he loved.

Jack is survived by his wife, Sheryl McKee, his mother, Margaret McKee, sisters Kathy Rotert (Larry) and Sheila Lillis (Don), his three children, Mark McKee (Darcy), Brett McKee (Staci), and Jessica McKee (David), his seven grandchildren, Amanda, Reese, Katelyn, Amira, Clara, Mickey, and Mack, and his beloved dog, Scoobey.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at 10:30am at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Billings.

Memorials may be shared with BARK Animal Shelter.

Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary has charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.michelottisawyers.com

