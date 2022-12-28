Jack William Svendsen was born June 28, 1946 in Williston, ND to Oscar and Maude (Kincaid) Svendsen, the youngest of three, James and Jane Jeppe. Jack died surrounded by his family, December 25 in Phoenix, Arizona after battling cancer.

Jack grew up in Froid, MT. He attended NMC and the U of M. Jack married Judy Mossestad in 1966. They had one daughter, Jody Lynn. He was employed by several MT banks during a 56 year career. He was a 2nd Lt. in the MT Army National Guard and was involved in several civic groups. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating. Lake Mary Ronan is where Jack and Judy made their final MT home.