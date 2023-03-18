Jacqueline A. Emery, 80, passed away peacefully on March 13, after a brief illness, in Billings, Montana. She was born on Aug. 24, 1942, in Billings and earned a business degree from Montana State University Billings. Jackie was smart, fearless, inspirational, loving and kind. She was an enrolled member of the Crow Tribe, a beloved attendee at Kirk's Grocery, a docent at the Yellowstone Art Museum and a previous 4-H leader. Jackie was an artist, a talented sewist, reader, conversationalist and Jeopardy fan, crossword puzzler and Sudoku enjoyer.

She is survived by her daughter, Sidnie M. Bernhardt of Medical Lake, Washington; her daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Mike Brackett of Orange Park, Florida; and her son, Willard J. Bernhardt of Deer Lodge, Montana; grandchildren Marla Johnston, Ryan Johnston, Kaylyn Pfeiffer, Jessica Eden, Konrad Eden, Olivia Eden, and Beau, Marissa and Brianna Bernhardt; brother and sister-in-law John and Connie Emery of Pryor; close and special friends Mary Serbe and Shane Deleon, Marilu Metherell, and her friends at Kirk's Grocery.

At Jackie's request, there are no services and her body has been donated to Montana State University Body Donation Program.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, Yellowstone Art Museum or Kirk's Grocery.

