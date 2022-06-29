Jacqueline A. Scott, age 86, died on June 23. Jackie was born in Billings to Enoch and Elizabeth Reynard on May 10, 1936. She was well known in the early '70s for her TV show, "Jackie's Journal," at Q2 KOOK TV. She was also very involved with the VFW Ladies Auxiliary - Billings Heights.

Jackie was married to Garry Bennett from 1957 to 1969. They have three kids: Larry Bennett, Sheri (Steve) Holzworth and Steven Bennet. She was married to Floyd Scott from 1976 to 2000. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; and Floyd Scott.

She leaves behind her three kids; two granddaughters: Nevada Thompson and KeeCee Bennett; two great-grandsons: Carson Bennett and Chris "Petey" Bennett.

Services will be held in July.

