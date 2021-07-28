Jacqueline Christine Montoya, age 60, passed away suddenly July 18, 2021. She was born April 5, 1961, in Billings MT, to Mary Meza and Andolesio Montoya.

Jackie was a unique and beautiful person. She was loved and admired by her family and friends. Blessed with the gift of gab; wherever she went, she left a trail of friends. There was never a dull moment with Jackie and she will be missed.

She is survived by her three sisters, Lupe Meza, Liz Thielman and Gloria (Kevin) Poore. Her brother Anthony (Nina) Montoya. Her son Paul Montoya. Her two daughters, JoAnn (Dustin) Rhodes and Leona Holliday. Plus, three grandchildren, Kaleigha, Keshia and Nathanial.

Please join us in celebrating her life Saturday, July 31, 1:00 p.m. at Dahl funeral home.