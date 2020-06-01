Jacqueline Eaton Dundas

Jacquee's family were her ‘dearest ones' and no one was more dear to her than her husband, Don Dundas. They were married for 37 years until his death in 2008. The two enjoyed their lives together and both frequently told stories of their adventures of raising their beloved son, Ian. Jacquee's love for and pride in her son's acerbic wit, poet's heart and steadfast strength was ever present to those around her. Some of her most treasured stories might have caused Ian to squirm a bit in chagrin but they consistently brought laughter to Jacquee's heart. How often we all chuckled over Ian's youthful declaration of ‘I don't want to hear any more about the muffins!' Jacquee was always willing to open her home and her heart to others, and she shared her love of the horse with so very many diverse individuals. Avid horsewomen such as Jacquee will always find kindred souls and her family of friends in the horse world is widespread. The bonds she shared with her horse friends moved across her lifetime as she raised Quarter Horses and competed with her horses in both cutting and all-around classes, and finally just enjoyed riding later in life. She relished the joys of laughter over victories in the show pen and the quiet humor of the smaller challenges in the barn life. As a champion of the horse, Jacquee was dedicated to the well-being of her horses and was well known for her need for both a million brushes and sparkling clean water buckets. Jacquee found one of her favorite brands of peace when she was in the barn and breathing in the scent of her horses. Through a shared love of the horse, Jacquee formed a lifelong bond with her dear friend Penni Nance, who served as a staunch guardian over Jacquee's difficult battle with cancer. Jacquee often remarked that she treasured Penni's strength of character and willingness to ‘walk in front of me with a sword.' As a devoted friend, Penni ensured Jacquee had what she needed when she needed it and worked diligently as a constant advocate.