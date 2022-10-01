 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jacqueline "Jackie Rae Teske" Winchell

  • 0
Jacqueline "Jackie Rae Teske" Winchell

Jacqueline "Jackie Rae Teske" Winchell born July 4, 1937 passed away suddenly on Sept. 26, at St. Vincent Healthcare. She was surrounded by family and friends when the good Lord called her home.

There will be no funeral services per Jim and Jackie's request. Donating to your favorite charity is what she would want.

The family asks for your patience and understanding at this time of grief and sorrow.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's why decorating for fall might actually make you feel happier

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News