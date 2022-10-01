Jacqueline "Jackie Rae Teske" Winchell born July 4, 1937 passed away suddenly on Sept. 26, at St. Vincent Healthcare. She was surrounded by family and friends when the good Lord called her home.

There will be no funeral services per Jim and Jackie's request. Donating to your favorite charity is what she would want.

The family asks for your patience and understanding at this time of grief and sorrow.