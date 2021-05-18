Jacqueline Jean Reilly

Jacqueline Jean Reilly passed away peacefully on May 17, 2021, at the age of 83. She was born on Aug. 19, 1937, in Billings. Her parents were Herman and Mildred Nygaard Walker.

Jacque graduated from Billings Senior High School. She was active in many school activities, plays, church youth group and Rainbow For Girls. She attended Eastern Montana College and married her college sweetheart, Donald Miller, on March 28, 1956. They adopted three children: Mark ,Todd and Cindy. During the years, they lived in California, Washington, Montana and Wyoming. Don passed away on Oct. 13, 2001, in Wheatland, Wyoming.

On April 24, 2004, she married the love of her life, John Reilly. They moved back to Billings in 2014 to be near family. John has a fun personality, and Jacque tended to be more serious, but he had a knack in bringing out her fun spirit.