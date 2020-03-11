Jacqueline Lee Allard, 69, of Billings, passed away on March 10, 2020, at her home at Highgate Senior Living. Jacque was born on December 17, 1950 in Billings, MT to Clayton and Sally (Otoski) Allard. Jacque worked as a ticket agent at NorthWest Airlines in Billings for 30+ years. She will be remembered for her love of her family. She is survived by her daughter Monica (Brett) Fellows and granddaughters Sally and Libby and her extended family. Cremation has taken place. Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 W. Wicks Ln. Billings, MT 59105. View full obit at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/families/allard.