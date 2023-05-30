Jacqueline Lois Minchow, 94, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at North Big Horn Hospital in Lovell.

Viewing/Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church with the funeral service following at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Lovell Cemetery.