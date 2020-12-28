Jacqueline Sue Henry Kimbrough was born February 5, 1955, in Great Falls, Montana, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, to Carol and Dick Henry. Jackie passed away December 24, 2020, at St. Vincent Health Care.

Jackie was a member of the Class of 1973, with 12 years in the Columbus School System, where she was very active in school activities. She was a member of the Order of Rainbow Girls and the Girl Scouts.

During the summer months, Jackie worked for the Town of Columbus for four years as a certified lifeguard, and taught swimming lessons to many kids and parents. She attended MSUB, getting a degree in Human Services. She worked for YWCA- Big Brothers and Sisters, HRDC, Billings Housing Authority, and LIFT; she was very good at writing grants and fundraising.

Jackie was preceded in death by her mother Carol Henry. She is survived by her son, Tyler Kimbrough, father Dick Henry, sister Karen Quarterman (Ron), brother Rick Henry (Connie), uncles Charles Henry (Gretchen), Jack Henry (Lynda), many cousins and friends. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Condolences may be shared online at smithfuneralchapels.com.