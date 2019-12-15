{{featured_button_text}}

Jacquelyn ‘Jackie’ Ray, age 54, of Billings passed away on Dec. 10, 2019. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life is planned in the spring on Jackie’s birthday, May 20, 2020. Arrangements are by Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cfgbillings.com through ‘Our Families’.

