Jacqulyn L. Streets

She was born on Nov. 21, 1934, to Ellick and Louise Bittick. On Sept. 2, 1955, she married Glenn A. Streets. They had known each other all their lives. He was the good-looking guy driving a red convertible with California plates while home from the Service. She worked as the laboratory manager at St. Vincent hospital after graduating from Montana State until 1989. She had a heart of gold and was always willing to help anyone. She shared her gifts with so many people that were fortunate enough to meet her. She was an avid antique collector and loved shopping at Chico's!