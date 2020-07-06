Jacqulyn L. Streets, of Billings, passed away Tuesday, July 1, 2020, with her daughters Lauri and Sara by her side.
She was born on Nov. 21, 1934, to Ellick and Louise Bittick. On Sept. 2, 1955, she married Glenn A. Streets. They had known each other all their lives. He was the good-looking guy driving a red convertible with California plates while home from the Service. She worked as the laboratory manager at St. Vincent hospital after graduating from Montana State until 1989. She had a heart of gold and was always willing to help anyone. She shared her gifts with so many people that were fortunate enough to meet her. She was an avid antique collector and loved shopping at Chico's!
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glenn; and her brother, Bruce Bittick. She is survived by her daughters, Lauri Poppler (Blaine and children Austin, Rose and Blaine Jr.) and Sara Lovely (Douglas). She is also survived by her grandson Parker Gunderson, of whom she was so proud; and her dear friend Joseph Brookshier. She also leaves behind her nieces, Anita Romero (Aaron), Brenda Whitman (Tony) and nephew Bruce Bittick.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
