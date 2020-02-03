SEATTLE, Wash. — Jake Hirschi passed away on Jan. 22 at the age of 28. He is greatly missed by his family and friends. Anyone that spent time with Jake was touched by his kind heart, his giving soul, and his incredible sense of humor. Jake loved uplifting the people around him. His positive nature and constant smile were infectious. Jake loved his family and friends fiercely. He enjoyed sports and music, especially the Green Bay Packers and the band 311, but mostly liked being around those he loved.

Jake is preceded in death by his grandmother, Connie Hedges. He is survived by his parents Scott (Michelle) and Beth (Shane), brother Kyle (Molly) and their three children, sisters Erin and Katie, grandparents Gordon (Vickie), Joy and Mike Manning and Larry Jennings, many aunts, uncles and cousins, and by his lifelong best friend, Kyle Anderson.

Jake's bright spirit is now somewhere else bringing laughter and making those around him better, just as he did on Earth.

A memorial gathering to celebrate the lives of both Jake and his good friend, Aubree Wallery will be held at the American Legion, 1540 Broadwater, at 2 on Saturday, Feb. 8. Anyone whose lives were touched by Jake and Aubree are invited to join.

