Jake Vogel, age 92, passed away peacefully on May 27, surrounded by his family.

Jake was born on May 19, 1930, in Youngs Point, Montana. He worked at McIntyre Motors, where he met his lovely wife, Patricia Labree. They were married on April 10, 1954.

Jake began work as a carpenter for Pederson Construction and worked there from 1955 until 1980, at which time he decided to start his own construction business, customizing in cabinetry. His son Corey worked with him. He sold his business and retired in 1995.

Jake is survived by his wife of 68 years, Patty; and their children, Corey Vogel (Tammy), LaRea Crespi (Sammy), Amy Anderson and Rhonda Beck (Alex). He also leaves behind nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, whom he loved and adored.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Burial will be in Park City Cemetery.