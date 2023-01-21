James A. "Ziggy" Ziegler, 89, of Billings, Montana, passed away peacefully at home on January 19, on his 66th wedding anniversary, after a courageous fight with cancer.

To know Ziggy was to know a remarkable man. He was born on September 14, 1933, in Los Angeles, California, the youngest of three children. He attended Mount Carmel Catholic High School in Los Angeles, graduating in 1951. He proudly served in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1953-1955, an honor he never tired of sharing with others.

Upon returning home in 1955, he was asked if he could accompany a girl he knew in grammar school to one of her high school dances. Ziggy knew immediately that this girl had grown up while he was away in Korea, and they would marry less than two years later. Ziggy and Stella (Marapese) Ziegler would have six children together.

Ziggy and Stella left Los Angeles for San Luis Obispo, California in 1963 to raise their children away from the big city. Ziggy was an active member at the San Luis Obispo Mission, the Mission Nativity Catholic School, and the local chapters of the Knights of Columbus and 4-H. That is, when he wasn't out riding his dune buggy on the beach, scuba diving, or clamming with his children.

After a cross-country driving trip to New York and back, staying in KOA campgrounds along the way, Ziggy and Stella decided to own their own campground. They bought and operated the local KOA in Santa Margarite from 1974-1977, then decided to sell it and buy the KOA in Billings, Montana, and move their family there.

On a trip to Great Falls, Ziggy and Stella happened to visit a Great Harvest Bakery and decided to open a bakery in Billings. They started the Great Harvest Bakery in 1978, and later purchased the former Spaghetti Depot and Dinner Theatre and turned it into an Italian restaurant, renaming it Stella's Place. In 1991 they decided to close the restaurant and focus on the bakery. In 1993 they left Great Harvest and founded Stella's Kitchen & Bakery, which has become a fixture in Billings. After 41 years, they sold Stella's in 2019 and retired.

In addition to running these businesses with Stella, Ziggy was elected Yellowstone County Auditor in 1986, and four years later was elected Yellowstone County Commissioner, proudly serving for an additional 12 years.

Ziggy was a longtime participant in Montana Senior Olympics, running and bicycle racing; he also participated in Peaks to Prairie Adventure Race. He was a huge advocate for various community charities, serving as a member of the Montana State Foster Care Review Board, and to support Special Olympics, Ziggy rappelled down the First Interstate Office Building. He served on the Montana Centennial Celebration Cattle Drive in 1989.

A long-time parishioner, lector and Eucharistic Minister at St. Patrick's Co-Cathedral, Ziggy was also a Chair of the Montana Catholic Conference and Catholic Social Services of Montana, a Knights of Columbus member, and a supporter of Billings Catholic schools, which awarded him the Catholic School Legacy Award in 2019.

During his life, Ziggy earned numerous community awards, including Business Partner of the Year in 2008, and the Billings Chamber of Commerce Legacy Award in 2019. And to top it off, he was the one and only "Mr. Strawberry" for the Downtown Billings Association for 25 years, the first Downtown Billings "Purple Person" in 2005, and he would drive Santa Claus in the annual holiday parade. Ziggy was a member and leader in Montana Prison Ministries for nearly 40 years, and a longtime member of the Cursillos program at Deer Lodge Prison, from which he received the Walk to Emmaus Appreciation Award.

Ziggy worked diligently for years to end the death penalty in Montana. He worked with Centurion Ministries and others to free Barry Beach after Barry spent 28 years in prison for a crime he did not commit.

Ziggy and his family completed the Camino de Santiago de Compostela pilgrimage walk in Spain to celebrate his 80th birthday in 2013. He loved his cabin in Red Lodge, the many dogs and cats he rescued and then spoiled, and giving free rides in his pedicab to tourists around downtown Billings.

Preceding Ziggy in death were his parents John and Margaret Ziegler; his brother Robert Ziegler; his sister Kathryn Parry; and his infant son John.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Stella (Marapese) Ziegler; five children: Judith (Morgan) McGrath of Armonk, NY, James, Jr. (Susan) of Laurel, MT, Jerome (Susanna) of Erie, CO, Joel (Donna) of Scottdale, AZ and Red Lodge, MT, Jacquelyn Ziegler of Independence, OR.

He is loved by his 11 grandchildren: Sarah, Morgan, Jr., Alicia, Stella Jean, Amanda, Shandy, Justin, Ashley, Morgan, Sophia, and Alecsander; three great-grandchildren: James, Keilah, and Izabella. A life well lived; an entrepreneur; a strong Catholic and family man; a community leader who led by example; a devoted husband, father, grandfather; he was an example for us all. The world is a better place for having Jim Ziegler in it.

Stella and her family want to thank Dr. Gregory and Dr. Goulet, Billings Clinic Hospital, and all the staff for being so kind and caring. A special "thank you" to Riverstone Hospice especially Paula, Christine, and Ryan. They are angels.

Public visitation will be at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone in Billings on Saturday, January 21, from 12-3. Vigil will be at St. Patrick's Co-Cathedral on Monday January 23rd at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at St. Patrick's Co-Cathedral on Tuesday the 24th at 12 noon with Rite of Committal immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery. A reception at St. Patrick's will follow the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Billings Catholic Schools Foundation, St. Vincent DePaul, Rescue Mission, or the charity of your choice.

And lastly, Ziggy would say, "Thank you, Billings, for a great life."