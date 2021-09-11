James Alan Oriet

Jim grew up in the Gallatin Valley, playing outside from dawn to dusk with all the neighbor kids on Nelson Road. In his youth, Boy Scouts kept him busy as well as baseball. Jim loved to reminisce about being a member of the 1968 Little League State champions and going on to Regionals in Washington. He graduated from Belgrade High School in 1975 and went on to earn his bachelor's degree in Education from Western Montana College (now UM Western) in 1979. He was a four-year starting defensive back for the WMC Bulldogs from 1975-79, where he earned first-team all-conference honors twice. Jim was also a four-year letterman in track, two-time 400-meter hurdle champion, and 1978 Track Man of the Year. He was inducted into the Western Bulldog Athletic Hall of Fame in 1991 and again in 2013 with his team, the 1977 Football Conference champions.