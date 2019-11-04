James (Jim) Albert Knapp Jr. was born on Sept. 9, 1947, in Webster, South Dakota. He was granted his angel wings on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (after a sudden heart attack).
Papa Jim led an exemplary life of service and generosity to others. He was a proud American who selflessly served his country in the Vietnam war as an artillery surveyor. After his service Papa Jim hitched hiked back to Webster, South Dakota, where he returned to his family farm. Papa resumed his education at Northern State University where he met his bride, Mary Mowry. Papa earned his BS in history and master’s degree in Industrial Arts.
Papa got his first teaching job in Lambert, Montana, and after five years he transitioned to Huntley Project High School in Worden where he continued to coach and mentor students for 34 years. In 2006 Papa retired from teaching and spent his hours traveling and spear headed the building/maintenance of the Huntley Project Museum. He was an active member of VFW Post 7407. Papa loved golfing at Pryor Creek with the Seniors league, fishing in Mexico with his buddies, serving his parish, and most importantly spending time with his grandkids.
You have free articles remaining.
Jim is survived by his wife Mary; son Brent (Becca); daughter Kristie (Bruce); grandchildren Kaleb, Mckenna, Bryce, and Kaylee. His brothers Kermit and Greg and his sister Cheryl. He was proceeded in death by his father James, mother Doris, and brothers Allen and Gary.
Vigil on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 6:30 p.m. at SS Cyril and Methodius Church in Ballantine. Memorial Mass at St Bernard Catholic Church, Friday 11 a.m.
A memorial account has been setup at Stockman Bank in Worden, Montana. The donations will benefit the Huntley Project Museum, and Worden Fire and Ambulance services. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.