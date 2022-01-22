James Alexander Tandy was born on Nov. 11, 1947, to Edward Ira Butler and Marian Brown and later adopted by George Tandy. He was a risk-taker and this was borne out by the activities he chose to undertake. He was very proud to have been a Vietnam era veteran, a paratrooper, and a Green Beret. Attracted to anything that spelled danger--he was a drag racer, a scuba diver, a pilot, a bronc rider, and a wildland firefighter. He loved operating heavy equipment, and spent most of his years as an excavation contractor building roads, home foundations, and installing water and other systems. He also loved working for the movie industry, and earlier ran Simmental-Red Angus cross cattle on the ranch near Roberts. He worked hard, seven days a week, from daylight 'til dark. Even when his health began failing, he worked every day.

Jim was an unabashed patriot, proud of his country and dismissive of those who were not. He had a tough childhood and was therefore very protective of "his girls." He loved his family and would have gladly given his life to protect any one of them. He leaves his wife, Donna, with whom he has faced this life for the last 53 years, his daughters, Cassidy Tandy and her children, Destiny (19), Isaiah (8), and twins, Omari and Savani (2); and Jessica (Mark) Stibbe and their daughter Sofia (1). Jim attended each and every concert, basketball game, or race the girls participated in growing up, even if it meant traveling across the state to get there. He was tremendously proud of "the girls" and visited with them often either here or at their homes in Washington. He is also survived by his brothers, Paul Butler and Ray Tandy.