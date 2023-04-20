BILLINGS — James Allen Weber slipped quietly and peacefully from this world on April 17, 2023. After bravely fighting a lengthy battle with cancer, his only wish was to spend his last days in his own home, surrounded by people who loved him. He was granted his wish and he spent his last days and hours on his own terms. Shortly before his death, he celebrated his 85th birthday with his favorite German food, cake, and the company of his family.

Born in 1938, Jim was the youngest child of William and Marie Weber. Except for a brief tour in the marines, he spent his entire life living on or near the farm where he was born. At the age of 21, he met Elaine Simmons on a blind date while home on leave. Within months, he discharged from the marines, returned home, and married her. For 63 years, they farmed, raised cattle and kids, argued, loved, and danced their way though life.

Even as a young man, Jim was an active community leader. He was the first farmer to ever serve on the City County Planning Council, and he was selected as the Outstanding Young Farmer by the Billings Chamber of Commerce. He served for many years on the Elysian School Board, and the Canyon Creek Ditch Company. He was a founding member of the FFA Alumni Association, created the MATE farm mechanics competition, and served as a 4H leader for decades. He was also a member of the High Plains Dance group and enjoyed traveling and performing western dances.

Jim was a well-respected farmer, often priding himself on being the first to get his crops seeded and the first to finish the harvest. Three days after he retired from farming and sold his equipment, he took a job with Simplot Soil Builders and embarked on a new career as a chemical applicator. Upon retiring from Simplot, he happily began helping with beet harvests as a truck driver for neighboring farms. He also approached gardening and raising flowers with the same focus and determination that he used when farming. His produce was enjoyed by many, and weeds could not be found in his flower beds.

More than anything, Jim's life can best be understood through his relationships with people. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, son and uncle. Whatever his kids were involved in, from raising animals to racing cars, from competitions to musical performances, Jim was all in. He adored his grandkids and had a special nickname for each. He had a close relationship with his beloved sister Joanne, and a strong presence in the lives of his nieces. And always, his partner, wife and best friend Elaine was the center of his world.

Jim is survived by his wife Elaine, daughters Valarie Weber and Carol (Tim) Zakrzewski, grandson Shawn C. (Jennette) Rasch, great grandsons Shawn D., Gabriel, Emrys, and Godric Rasch, 3 beloved granddaughters, Sister Joanne Dodd, nieces Randi Ellis (David) and Robin Deguara. He is also survived by beloved kids Brennen and Kendell Ellis, Nik, Mallory, Joe, and Jordyn Zakrzewski. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Marie Weber, brothers Donald and William Weber Jr., and his infant son Ronald.