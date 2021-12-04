James and Joanne Corning
Joanne Shaw Corning passed away on Nov. 19, 2021 at the age of 90 and James Harry Corning passed away on Sept. 14, 2020 at the age of 91.
The family invites you to join us for a reception celebrating their life together on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at noon at the Yellowstone Country Club.
