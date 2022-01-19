 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James B. Knight
James B. Knight

James B. Knight

James B. Knight, Jan. 12, 1956 - Jan. 12, 2022, passed away on his 66th birthday at home surrounded by his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents Barbara and Don Knight and his brother William R. Knight.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Lillian Knight, his sisters Terry Hall, Tammy Van Bemmel, Sherrie Nowell; nieces Barbara Harmon, to whom he had a very close relationship, Angela Lansing, Jennifer Wong; nephews Milan Harmon and Derek Van Bemmel; great nieces Taylie, Talyssa, Treyannah Dakota, Melody great nephew Erik and James, cousins. His Aunt Bea and many cousins. James was a steady father figure in his nieces' and nephews' lives. In his spare time Jimmy loved to fish, and he was pretty good at it.

Jimmy will be greatly missed by all that knew him. We love you. Memorial service will be held on Jan. 29, 2022 At Salvation Army 2100 6th ave N at 11 a.m. Lunch will follow.

