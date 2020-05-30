James Beaver
James Beaver, resident of Billings, AKA The Beav, passed away May 4, 2020, in Idaho at the age of 74. After several months of declining health, he died peacefully surrounded by his daughter, son-in-law, and two grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held June 19, 6 p.m. at the VFW 637 Anchor St.

