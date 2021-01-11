James Bertrand

Our dear, ever-smiling father died peacefully at age 93, on Wednesday evening, Jan. 6, 2021, at his home at The Springs at Grand Park, in Billings, Montana. He was born on Jan. 22, 1927, in Miles City, Montana, to J. Arnold and Adelaide (Keller) Bertrand. He and his wife, Mary Jean, lived in Miles City until 2006.
Jim attended Sacred Heart Elementary School. In 1945, two days after graduating from Custer County High School, he and most of his buddies reported for duty in WWII. He served in the Army of Occupation (Germany). After his honorable discharge, he returned home and began his long 41-year career with Benson Optical.
On August 15, 1948, Jim married Mary Jean Venable. To this union two girls and two boys were born. Each year, Jim and Mary Jean would take their family on memorable vacations, many in Montana, some further away to Minnesota and California, etc. As their children expanded their horizons, Jim and Mary Jean would travel to visit them.
Jim was a life member of the VFW and Knights of Columbus. He was Commander of the American Legion for a year, Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars at the local level three years and Quartermaster for six years. He went on to serve in all the state offices and became State Commander 1998-1999. A highlight during this time was traveling to Italy with other State Commanders, their spouses and the National Commander. Jim was especially proud to be on the task force and planning committee for the new Miles City VA Cemetery. He loved being involved in his community.
After retirement and lovingly caring for their daughter, Kitty, who passed away from MS, Jim and Mary Jean moved to Billings to be closer to family. They enjoyed attending the Miles City Breakfast Club and chatting with their relocated Miles City friends.
Preceding Jim in death are his wife Mary Jean, son Mike, daughter Kitty Gerace, sister Mary Rita (Harry) Kimmerle, and brother Bill (Pat) Bertrand.
Surviving Jim are his son Tracy (Stacy) and their sons Stuart and Carson; daughter Jacqueline Smith (Charles) and their son CJ (Heather) and their two children, Chase and Kianna; granddaughter Jenn Jorgensen (Mitch) and their sons Jordan, Reeves and Maddux; and granddaughter Traci and her son Garrett. Also surviving are brothers-in-law Richard and Herm Venable and their families.
We would like to thank the staff at The Springs at Grand Park for their dedicated and loving care for Jim and Mary Jean over the years.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021,at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Ln, Billings Heights. Interment will be held at a later date at Eastern Montana State Cemetery with full military honors. Memories and condolences may be shared on Jim's Tribute page at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.
