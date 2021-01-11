James Bertrand

Our dear, ever-smiling father died peacefully at age 93, on Wednesday evening, Jan. 6, 2021, at his home at The Springs at Grand Park, in Billings, Montana. He was born on Jan. 22, 1927, in Miles City, Montana, to J. Arnold and Adelaide (Keller) Bertrand. He and his wife, Mary Jean, lived in Miles City until 2006.

Jim attended Sacred Heart Elementary School. In 1945, two days after graduating from Custer County High School, he and most of his buddies reported for duty in WWII. He served in the Army of Occupation (Germany). After his honorable discharge, he returned home and began his long 41-year career with Benson Optical.

On August 15, 1948, Jim married Mary Jean Venable. To this union two girls and two boys were born. Each year, Jim and Mary Jean would take their family on memorable vacations, many in Montana, some further away to Minnesota and California, etc. As their children expanded their horizons, Jim and Mary Jean would travel to visit them.