James "Bud" Harold Ridenour, Jr.
CORAM - James "Bud" Harold Ridenour, Jr., age 85, of Coram, MT passed away July 9, 2023. He was born June 30, 1938 in Kalispell, MT to the late James Harold Ridenour, Sr. and Edna M. Ridenour (Seville). Bud attended school in both West Glacier and Columbia Falls. A celebration of James "Bud" Harold Ridenour, Jr.'s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Columbia Mortuary, 1010 4th Avenue West, Columbia Falls, MT 59912. Family and friends may begin to visit on Saturday starting at 1:00 p.m. For full obituary and to send online condolences, please visit www.columbiamortuary.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.