CORAM - James "Bud" Harold Ridenour, Jr., age 85, of Coram, MT passed away July 9, 2023. He was born June 30, 1938 in Kalispell, MT to the late James Harold Ridenour, Sr. and Edna M. Ridenour (Seville). Bud attended school in both West Glacier and Columbia Falls. A celebration of James "Bud" Harold Ridenour, Jr.'s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Columbia Mortuary, 1010 4th Avenue West, Columbia Falls, MT 59912. Family and friends may begin to visit on Saturday starting at 1:00 p.m. For full obituary and to send online condolences, please visit www.columbiamortuary.com.