LEWISTOWN — James C. Brook 91 of Lewistown and formerly of Judith Gap died Saturday afternoon, Feb. 2, 2020 in Valle Vista Manor of natural causes. Memorial Services for James C. Brook will be Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Judith Gap Methodist Church. Cremation and committal in the Judith Gap Cemetery have taken place. The Cloyd Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.

