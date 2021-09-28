James D. Helgeson, 79, died from non-Covid related health issues.

Jim grew up in Baker, Montana. Following graduation from Baker high school he attended Eastern Montana College, MSU Bozeman and graduated with a business degree from U of M Missoula. Jim enlisted in the Navy to become a pilot and served on the USS John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier. Jim served approximately 26-years of combined active and reserve duty, retiring a Commander.

Jim married Sharon Lee Phebus in Baker and they had two sons together (Michael & Patrick).

Following active duty military life, Jim pursued his passions for financial planning and business ownership— and helping to serve the needs of his clients. JDH Financial Services was located on Grand ave for decades.

Most important to Jim's success was his faith in Jesus. He enjoyed being part of many men's bible studies. Jim loved people and he loved his two sons— and he loved all his extended family members, work associates and the many friends he made over his life.

Jim will be missed by those who had the good blessing to learn from, and spend time with him throughout his life. Jim believed in people and he helped anyone who needed a second chance.